Sahnewal Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sahnewal Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sahnewal is an assembly constituency in the Ludhiana district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Sahnewal legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Sahnewal was won by Sharanjit Singh Dhillon of the SAD. He defeated INC's Satwinder Kaur Bitti.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Sharanjit Singh Dhillon.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon garnered 63184 votes, securing 37.73 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4,551 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.72 percent.

The total number of voters in the Sahnewal constituency stands at 2,65,097 with 1,21,431 male voters and 1,43,662 female voters.