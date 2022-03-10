Uttar Pradesh. Sahibabad is an assembly constituency in the Ghaziabad district, in the West region of the state of

The Sahibabad legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Uttar Pradesh In the 2017Legislative Assembly elections, Sahibabad was won by Sunil Kumar Sharma of the BJP.

He defeated INC's Amarpal.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Amarpal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sunil Kumar Sharma garnered 262741 votes, securing 61.7 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 150685 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 35.38 percent.

The total number of voters in the Sahibabad constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Sahibabad constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.