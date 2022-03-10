  • Business News>
  • politics news>

  • Sahaswan Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sahaswan Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sahaswan Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sahaswan Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Sahaswan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting result of Sahaswan constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Sahaswan is an Assembly constituency in the Budaun district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Sahaswan legislative Assembly constituency went to the polls on February 14, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Badaun Lok Sabha constituency.
Click here to track Sahaswan election results LIVE
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sahaswan was won by Omkar Singh of the SP. He defeated BSP's Arshad Ali.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections as well, the seat was held by SP's Omkar Singh.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, Omkar Singh garnered 77,543 votes, securing 32.2 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4,269 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.77 percent.
Tags