Sahaswan Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sahaswan Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sahaswan is an Assembly constituency in the Budaun district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Sahaswan legislative Assembly constituency went to the polls on February 14, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Badaun Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sahaswan was won by Omkar Singh of the SP. He defeated BSP's Arshad Ali.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections as well, the seat was held by SP's Omkar Singh.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Omkar Singh garnered 77,543 votes, securing 32.2 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4,269 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.77 percent.