Sahaspur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sahaspur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sahaspur is an assembly constituency in the Dehradun district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Sahaspur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Sahaspur was won by Sahdev Singh Pundir of the BJP. He defeated INC's Kishore Upadhaya.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Sahdev Singh Pundir.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sahdev Singh Pundir garnered 44,055 votes, securing 40.5 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 18,863 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.34 percent.

The total number of voters in the Sahaspur constituency stands at 1,71,762 with 88,177 male voters and 83,572 female voters.