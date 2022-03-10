Saharanpur Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Saharanpur Nagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

  • Business News>
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Saharanpur Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Saharanpur Nagar constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Saharanpur Nagar is an assembly constituency in the Saharanpur district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Saharanpur Nagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Saharanpur Nagar was won by Sanjay Garg of the SP.
He defeated BJP's Rajiv Gumber.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Raghav Lakhanpal.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Sanjay Garg garnered 127210 votes, securing 46.68 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4636 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.7 percent.
The total number of voters in the Saharanpur Nagar constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The average literacy rate of Saharanpur is 70.49 percent with male and female literacy rates are 78.28 percent and 61.74 percent respectively.
