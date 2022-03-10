Saharanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Saharanpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Saharanpur is an assembly constituency in the Saharanpur district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Saharanpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Saharanpur was won by Masood Akhtar of the INC. He defeated BSP's Jagpal Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Jagpal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Masood Akhtar garnered 87689 votes, securing 36.93 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 12324 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.19 percent.

The total number of voters in the Saharanpur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Saharanpur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.