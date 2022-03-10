Sahajanwa Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sahajanwa Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Sahajanwa is an assembly constituency in the Gorakhpur district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Sahajanwa legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sahajanwa was won by Sheetal Pandey of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Yaspal Singh Rawat.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Rajendra.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sheetal Pandey garnered 72213 votes, securing 34.49 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 15377 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.34 percent.

The total number of voters in the Sahajanwa constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.