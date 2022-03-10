Sagri Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sagri Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sagri is an assembly constituency in the Azamgarh district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Sagri legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sagri was won by Bandana Singh of the BSP. He defeated SP's Jairam Patel. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Abhay Narayan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Bandana Singh garnered 62203 votes, securing 34.73 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5475 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.06 percent.

The total number of voters in the Sagri constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Sagri constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.