Sagolband Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sagolband Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sagolband is an assembly constituency in the Imphal West district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Sagolband legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Sagolband was won by Rajkumar Imo Singh of the INC. He defeated BJP's Dr Khwairakpam Loken Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by MSCP's Rajkumar Imo Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajkumar Imo Singh garnered 9211 votes, securing 47.07 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 19 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.1 percent.

The Sagolband constituency has a literacy level of 86.08 percent.