Safipur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Safipur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Safipur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Safipur constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Safipur is an assembly constituency in the Unnao district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Safipur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Unnao Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Safipur was won by Bamba Lal of the BJP.
He defeated BSP's Ram Baran.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Sudhir Kumar.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Bamba Lal garnered 84068 votes, securing 42.63 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 27236 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13.81 percent.
ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS ON MAP

