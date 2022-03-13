0

Safe evacuation of Indians from Ukraine shows PM's diplomacy, rapport with foreign countries: AIADMK

By PTI  IST (Updated)



AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the safe evacuation of Indian students, as well as Pakistan and Bangladesh citizens, from the war-hit Ukraine and said this showed the height of diplomacy and rapport of the Prime Minister with foreign countries.
He was happy to learn that the government under the Prime Minister's "vibrant leadership" not only evacuated all Indian students from the war-hit Ukraine but also the citizens of Pakistan and Bangladesh and made the "Operation Ganga" a grand success, Panneerselvam said in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister.
"The safe evacuation of Indian students who were caught in the conflict zone Sumy through humanitarian corridors with the cooperation of both Russia and Ukraine was truly remarkable. This shows the height of diplomacy and rapport of the Prime Minister with the foreign countries," Panneerselvam said.
Thanking the Prime Minister on behalf of the AIADMK and the people of Tamil Nadu, the former CM said "I would like to place my sincere thanks for the prompt and effective action taken by the government of India that has enabled the evacuation of all Indians from Ukraine."
First Published:  IST
