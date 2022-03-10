Sadar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sadar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sadar is an assembly constituency in the Sultanpur district of the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Sadar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sadar was won by Sitaram of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Raj Prasad Upadhayay.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Arun Kumar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sitaram garnered 68,950 votes, securing 36.43 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 18,773 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.92 percent.