Sadabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sadabad Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sadabad is an assembly constituency in the Hathras district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Sadabad legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hathras Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sadabad was won by Ramveer Upadhyay of the BSP. He defeated RLD's Dr Anil Chaudhary.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Devendra Agrawal. In the 2017 assembly polls, Ramveer Upadhyay garnered 91365 votes, securing 40.31 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 26590 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.73 percent. The total number of voters in the Sadabad constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Sadabad constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.