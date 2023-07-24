Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha, BJP MLA Madan Dilawar suspended from state assembly for Monsoon Session

Parliament Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal moved a proposal in this regard and it was passed by the House. Dhariwal said Gudha tried to manhandle him and a "big incident" could have happened had the marshals not come for his rescue.

Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Madan Dilawar were suspended from the state assembly for the remaining Monsoon Session for their unruly behaviour.

He said the behaviour of Gudha was "very shameful and unparliamentary". Dhariwal added that Dilawar had advanced towards him and had a plan to attack him.

It was after the second adjournment of the assembly that Dilawar had moved towards Dhariwal when opposition MLAs were creating uproar in the well of the House.

