Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Chief Jaljeet Singh on Tuesday said that Sachin Waze was involved in the murder of Thane-resident Mansukh Hiran.

Singh said that ATS will approach the NIA to seek Sachin Waze’s custody.

The NIA is already probing the case related to the recovery of a Scorpio SUV, parked near Ambani's residence 'Antilia', with gelatin sticks. The SUV was in possession of Hiran.

NIA had arrested Waze on March 13 after recovery of the SUV. Waze was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai police's crime branch till recently.

Hiran was found dead in a creek near Mumbai on March 5. His wife has accused Waze of involvement in her husband's suspicious death.