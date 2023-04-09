Sachin Pilot takes a veiled dig at Ashok Gehlot, to go on hunger strike against corruption

Congress MLA from Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Sunday took a veiled dig at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot saying there was no answer from the CM on his query on the state assembly elections.

“I wrote a letter to CM Ashok Gehlot and said that elections are coming and we must show the public that there is no difference between our promises and our work. But I have not received any answer from the CM yet,” Pilot told reporters in Jaipur.

Accusing the Centre of misusing central investigative agencies but the Congress-led state government wasn’t doing that, he said it was important tot ensure that the public did not think that the party did not fulfil its promises.

“You all know that the central government is misusing the central agencies. On one hand, where central govt is misusing the agencies to target the leadership of Congress, but in Rajasthan, we are neither using them nor misusing them. This was an important issue, because the public should not think that we don't fulfil our promises,” he said.

On the occasion of social reformer Jyotirao Phule on April 11, he said he will sit on hunger strike to emphasise on the corruption issue.

“On April 11, I will do a one-day hunger strike to mark my words that action should be taken against corruption in the state so that the public does not feel that we are not doing any work or we have not fulfilled any of our promises,” he said.

Pilot is likely to be the front-runner for the chief ministerial candidate of Congress in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. However, he has faced resistance from the camp of Gehlot, with whom he has bittersweet relations.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had worked out a partnership plan with them, but that has failed to bear results as both the leaders have repeatedly taunted each other.

Last September, Gehlot, who was set to become the Congress president, was reportedly supposed to step down from the post of Chief Minister and hand it over to Pilot, but a rebellion by his supporters poured water on the plans.

Pilot's current stance is likely to further strain ties with Gehlot without whose support gaining a complete majority in the state assembly would be difficult.