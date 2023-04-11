The Congress objected to the proposed dharna by Sachin Pilot and said any such protest against its sitting government clearly amounts to anti-party activity.

Despite the Congress's warning, Sachin Pilot is firm on holding a fast to press his Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan to take action against corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led and BJP government in the state.

Why is Sachin Pilot protesting

On Sunday, Pilot, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister, alleged that the Congress government failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the BJP's rule in Rajasthan.

In the press conference, he informed that he wrote to Gehlot last year on March 28 and November 2 on the issue but did not get any answer to his letters.

Pilot, therefore, announced plans to hold a day-long fast on Tuesday to press for action. Pilot argued that the action needs to be taken soon, claiming that "the opponents can spread an illusion that there is some collusion".

Congress raises objections

AICC in-charge of state Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said it was "not appropriate" for Pilot to hold a press conference in this manner and that he should have raised the issue with him first.

"Sachin Pilot's day-long fast is against the party's interests. If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and the public," Sukhjinder Randhawa was quoted by PTI as saying.

Despite the Congress's objection, Sachin Pilot is firm on holding the day-long protest. According to News 18, the Pilot camp sent three letters to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress state chief Ajay Maken. Sources close to Pilot said that the protest is not against the Ashok Gehlot government, but against the Vasundhara Raje's rule in the state.

Pilot-Gehlot power tussle

"Sachin Pilot is giving an open challenge to the high command. His day-long fast will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the Congress government," Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan assembly Rajendra Rathore told ANI on Tuesday.

The BJP leader's statement reflects at the years-long rebellion by Sachin Pilot against Ashok Gehlot and the Congress leadership.

In July 2020, Pilot and a section of party MLAs rebelled openly, demanding a leadership change in the state. It led to a one-month-long political crisis that ended after assurance by the party high command to look into the issues raised by Pilot.

Following the 2020 revolt, Gehlot used terms like “Gaddar”, “Nakara”, “Nikamma” for his former deputy and accused him of being involved with the BJP leaders in a conspiracy to topple the Congress government. Pilot responded to it, saying it was not his upbringing to use such language.

Pilot was also removed from the post of deputy chief minister of the state.

"Pilot had a major contribution in bringing Congress to power in 2018. As the PCC chief, he worked hard to revive the party and because of him, the party got a majority of seats in eastern Rajasthan but he was not given the rightful share in the government,” a Pilot supporter was quoted by PTI as saying.

Now, Pilot's move to hold 'anshan' is seen as his another attempt to pressure the Congress high command to resolve the leadership issue ahead of the Rajasthan assembly polls.