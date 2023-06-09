‘Sachin Pilot not floating own party, Congress will fight Rajasthan polls unitedly’

News agency PTI quoted sources close to Pilot as saying that he wanted resolution of issues that he has raised, especially his demand that the Ashok Gehlot government takes action against alleged corruption during the previous BJP regime. There has not been much forward movement on these issues, they added.

Dismissing reports of Sachin Pilot launching his own party, Congress on Friday said that the party will fight Rajasthan's assembly elections later this year unitedly.

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said Pilot is not going anywhere. “He is a Congress leader. It’s (Pilot launching own party) is all rumours,” he said.

“To my knowledge, there is no such movement in Rajasthan. I had a word with Sachin Pilot 2-3 times. Don't worry, we will fight unitedly. Rajasthan Congress will be together. Don't believe these rumours," he said.