Sachin Pilot's Dausa event in focus amidst speculation of new party launch

Sachin Pilot's supporters have denied any speculation suggesting his potential plans to establish a new political party with six months to go for elections in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan's Dausa district was the centre of attention on Sunday, June 11, as Sachin Pilot returned to his ancestral land for a significant event commemorating his late father, Rajesh Pilot, on his death anniversary.

The eagerly awaited annual memorial service unfolded as planned, drawing a significant crowd of attendees. The event included heartfelt prayers at Pilot's statue and the unveiling of a new statue at a Gujjar hostel.

This event has garnered considerable excitement, as it carries the potential to signify a new era in Rajasthan politics, capturing the keen interest of observers.

Despite widespread speculation, supporters of Pilot have vehemently denied the rumors suggesting his potential launch of a new political party, especially with only six months remaining until the elections in Rajasthan.

However, the 45-year-old leader, who has been engaged in a power struggle with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot , has chosen to maintain a captivating silence on the matter, leaving everyone in suspense and speculating about his next move.

In response to the rumors, the Congress party has taken measures to dispel such speculations by emphasising their commitment to contesting the elections in a unified manner.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, when asked about the developments in Rajasthan, reassured the public by stating, "Our party president is actively involved in addressing this matter, and we firmly believe that a positive resolution will be reached."

In addition, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal has firmly dismissed the rumors surrounding Pilot's potential announcement of his own party. He emphasised that the Congress party will stand united and participate in the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan as a cohesive unit.

"I don't believe in rumours. The reality is that the Congress president and Rahul Gandhi discussed with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and after that, we said that we will go together. That is the position of the Congress party," Venugopal told news agency PTI.

Amid the high-stakes election season in Rajasthan, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi made concerted efforts to alleviate tensions between the party's top leaders.

Last week, they engaged in extensive discussions with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Following these meetings, the party made a significant announcement, stating that both Gehlot and Pilot have reached a consensus to jointly contest the upcoming assembly elections.

A power struggle between Gehlot and Pilot has persisted since the formation of the Congress-led government in Rajasthan in 2018. The tensions between the two leaders came to a head in 2020 when Pilot spearheaded a revolt against the Gehlot government. Consequently, he was stripped of his positions as the party's state unit president and Deputy Chief Minister.

The Congress leadership's endeavor to effect a leadership change in Rajasthan last year faced obstacles as Gehlot's loyalists staunchly resisted, preventing a legislature party meeting from taking place and thwarting the intended transition.

According to sources, Pilot has expressed a strong desire for a resolution to the concerns he has raised. Of particular importance is his demand for the Ashok Gehlot government to take action against alleged corruption that took place during the previous BJP regime.

Pilot's supporters maintain that addressing these issues is crucial to ensuring transparency and accountability in governance.

Reportedly, Pilot has adopted a "principled position" with a strong emphasis on tackling corruption and addressing the issue of paper leaks. These concerns are believed to be his primary priorities.

Alongside combating corruption, Pilot has articulated additional demands, including the reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and the appointment of new members to ensure its efficacy.