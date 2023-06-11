CNBC TV18
Sachin Pilot's Dausa event in focus amidst speculation of new party launch

Read Time4 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 11, 2023 12:50:50 PM IST (Published)

Sachin Pilot's supporters have denied any speculation suggesting his potential plans to establish a new political party with six months to go for elections in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan's Dausa district was the centre of attention on Sunday, June 11, as Sachin Pilot returned to his ancestral land for a significant event commemorating his late father, Rajesh Pilot, on his death anniversary.

The eagerly awaited annual memorial service unfolded as planned, drawing a significant crowd of attendees. The event included heartfelt prayers at Pilot's statue and the unveiling of a new statue at a Gujjar hostel.
This event has garnered considerable excitement, as it carries the potential to signify a new era in Rajasthan politics, capturing the keen interest of observers.
