Congress leader Sachin Pilot concluded his five-day-long foot march, Jan Sangharsh Yatra, with a mega rally at Kamla Nehru Nagar along the Ajmer highway in Rajasthan today. During the rally, Pilot demanded the disbanding of Rajasthan's public service commission and its reconstitution. He announced that if his demands were not met, he would launch a state-wide agitation by the end of the month.

What has Sachin Pilot demanded?

Firstly, he called for the disbandment and reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

Secondly, he urged for adequate compensation to be provided to individuals affected by the leak of government job exam papers.

He also demanded a comprehensive investigation into allegations of corruption levied against the previous BJP government.

Pilot threatened that if his demands were not met by the end of May, he will hold an agitation with the public across Rajasthan.

The former MLA also sought an investigation into corruption allegations against former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia and called for action against corrupt officials.

Pilot reiterated his commitment to the people of Rajasthan, stating that he would continue to work for them regardless of his position in the Congress party.

"I will serve people till my last breath, nothing scares me," Pilot said in Jaipur.

Pilot’s yatra has increased pressure on the Congress party leadership, as they seek to retain power in Rajasthan ahead of the Assembly elections later this year.

His march came after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the MLAs involved in the 2020 revolt of taking money from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), resulting in Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs being sacked from their positions.

Pilot highlighted that the Congress party had promised action against corruption when it came to power in Rajasthan , but no action had been taken so far.

"State government must take action against corruption, we still have a 6-month time (until elections)," Pilot said.

He further stressed that his yatra was not against anyone but corruption and that corrupt officials, no matter how big or small, must be brought to justice.

While the Congress high command disapproved of the timing of Pilot’s foot march, sources suggest that the top leadership is likely to resolve the issue after deciding on the chief minister of Karnataka.

Some party leaders feel that disciplinary action should be taken against Pilot, while others caution that this could backfire in an election year.

Speaking on the matter of unity, Pilot said, "Neither I hurl allegations at anyone nor do I have any rift with anyone on an individual level."

Pilot announced the Jan Sangharash Yatra on May 9 and said it would last from May 11-15 to raise the issue of corruption. The rally travelled from Ajmer to Jaipur, covering several areas like Kishangarh, Bandar Seendri and Mahapura.

The Rajasthan Assembly polls are set to take place at the end of 2023. As the election approaches, it remains to be seen how the Congress party leadership will address Pilot’s demands and the impact his yatra will have on the party’s fortunes.

