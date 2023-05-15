English
Sachin Pilot concludes Jan Sangharsh Yatra in Rajasthan, threatens agitation against corruption

By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 6:01:27 PM IST (Published)

Congress leader Sachin Pilot concluded his five-day-long foot march, Jan Sangharsh Yatra, and demanded the disbanding of Rajasthan's public service commission and its reconstitution. He announced that if his demands were not met, he would launch a state-wide agitation by the end of the month.

What has Sachin Pilot demanded?
Firstly, he called for the disbandment and reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).
Secondly, he urged for adequate compensation to be provided to individuals affected by the leak of government job exam papers.
