Congress leader Sachin Pilot concluded his five-day-long foot march, Jan Sangharsh Yatra, with a mega rally at Kamla Nehru Nagar along the Ajmer highway in Rajasthan today. During the rally, Pilot demanded the disbanding of Rajasthan's public service commission and its reconstitution. He announced that if his demands were not met, he would launch a state-wide agitation by the end of the month.

What has Sachin Pilot demanded?

Firstly, he called for the disbandment and reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

Secondly, he urged for adequate compensation to be provided to individuals affected by the leak of government job exam papers.