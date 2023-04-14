Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot row: Kamal Nath roped to pacify duo | 5 points

Both Gehlot and Pilot have been here and now involved in the occasional 'tu tu mai mai' (bickering) over the leadership issues.So here is the Pilot-Gehlot row in Rajasthan with 5 major developments

In a latest update to the Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot row, Kamal Nath has come into picture now. According to a report by News18 the veteran Congress leader who has previously acted as a troubleshooter for disputes in the party has been called to solve the spat between Pilot and Gehlot.

Additionally it was Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was most keen for the former union minister and Madhya Pradesh chief minister to step in, reported News18. Congress have had a tough time in Rajasthan since the party came into power in 2018. Both Gehlot and Pilot have been here and now involved in the occasional 'tu tu mai mai' (bickering) over the leadership issues.

So here is the Pilot-Gehlot row in Rajasthan with 5 major developments

Protest against the previous BJP government in Rajasthan an attack on Gehlot?

Recently Pilot launched a day-long fast on Tuesday. He was protesting asking for action by his own government against the ‘corruption’ of the former Vasundhara Raje government.

The action was also perceived as Pilot's last-ditch effort to show his significance in Rajasthan after all of his requests have been denied thus far. Additionally, he made an effort to pressure the administration regarding the paper leak problem and the Pulwama martyrs' families' protest.

However, the Congress in Rajasthan has openly urged Pilot to forgo his day-long fast and instead bring up his concerns in party forums after publicly endorsing Gehlot.

Paper leak case and the recent war of words

At Parbatsar in Nagaur, on January 16, the pilot hosted a farmer's conference. Pilot addressed the lack of strict action against people who support the paper leak mafia during the event. Pilot brought up this matter and questioned the Gehlot administration. The very following day, Gehlot said that the masterminds behind the document leak case are those who have been caught when speaking to the media in Jaipur. On January 17, 2023, in Pilibanga, Hanumangarh, Pilot asked how the paper sealed in the vault could have come out if the leaders and officers were not implicated in the matter of the paper leak. This is 'magic' he said.

On January 18, Pilot attacked Gehlot once more in Gudha, Jhunjhunu district, claiming that there is prejudice in political posts and that party members who have worked hard for years are not awarded political appointments. This has angered and saddened members of Congress. Chief Minister Gehlot compared Pilot to Corona on January 18 and claimed that our party has also been invaded by a large corona. Following this, on January 19, Pilot brought up the subject of investigating scams that occurred during Vasundhara Raje's administration and claimed that despite four years having gone, the scandals that occurred during the BJP's leadership have not yet been looked into.

Pilot’s letter on issues with governance to Gehlot made public

On March 28, 2022, Pilot sent a five-page letter to Gehlot. He had brought up a number of problems in the letter to the Chief Minister, including the scams that occurred under the previous Vasundhara Raje administration. Pilot again wrote the Chief Minister on November 2, 2022, pleading with him to act on the earlier letter. Gehlot received the letter two times, but neither responded nor gave any thought to these concerns. In relation to this, the Pilot has now publicly criticised the Gehlot government and declared their intention to embark on a hunger strike.

2020 the point where things started getting out of hand

Later, in July 2020, Pilot and a section of Congress MLAs rebelled openly against Gehlot, bringing the state government on the verge of collapse.

They demanded a change of leadership in the state.Pilot's rebellion had then led to a month-long political crisis that ended after the party's high command's assurance to look into the issues raised by Pilot.

It was during that time that Pilot was removed from the post of deputy chief minister.

Pilot and Gehlot have been taunting each other since then. Gehlot even used terms like “Gaddar”, “Nakara” and “Nikamma” for Pilot and accused him of being involved with the BJP leaders in a conspiracy to topple the Congress government. In November last year, Gehlot had openly labelled Pilot a “traitor" and stated that his former deputy could not succeed him as chief minister.

Last year, another crisis hit the Congress government in Rajasthan ahead of the elections for the Congress chief's post.

It was speculated that the plan was to elect Gehlot as the AICC chief and Pilot as the Rajasthan chief minister.

However, the Congress's suspected plan ended in chaos after MLAs loyal to Gehlot revolted against his decision to step down from the CM post — further spilling over Pilot's aspiration to become the CM.

The seeds were sowed in 2013

Although the feud has gotten on a big scale recently, it has been going on and off since 2013. At that time Pilot was tasked with restoring the fortunes of the grand old party when the Congress was at its lowest point in Rajasthan, winning only 21 of 200 Assembly seats, and Gehlot's pledge of non-interference.

At that time Gehlot, who had power in terms of politics with being an ex-chief minister, former PCC chief, and the driving force behind numerous successful state campaigns was sidelined and Pilot was swooped in by the Congress party.

But things changed when Congress came into power in Rajasthan in 2018 and Pilot’s likability for the position of Chief Minister was passed over by the party's highest leadership in favour of Gehlot. Reportedly Rahul Gandhi had to step in to calm the Pilot camp down and hold the party in a position to rule without a feud.