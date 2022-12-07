Sabarmati Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Sabarmati constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Sabarmati is an assembly constituency in the Ahmedabad district in the North region of Gujarat. The Sabarmati legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Sabarmati was won by Arvidkumar Gandabhai Patel (Dalal) of the BJP after defeating the Congress’ Dr Jitubhai Patel.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP’s Arvidkumar Gandabhai Patel. In the 2017 assembly polls, Patel garnered 1,13,503 votes, securing 67.44 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 68,810 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 41.22 percent.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 45.13% 2017 BJP 41.22% 2022 TBA TBA

The total number of voters in the Sabarmati constituency stands at 2,79,055 with 1,46,241 male and 1,32,798 female voters. One of these voters includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Sabarmati constituency has a literacy level of 85.31 percent. The election will be contested by Dinesh Mahida (INC), Jasvant Thakor (AAP), Dr Harshadbhai Patel (BJP). BJP has controlled the seat for nearly 30 years straight from 1995 except for a single year in between.