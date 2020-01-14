Sabarimala all set for Makaravilakku; Heavy security at Ayyappa shrine
Updated : January 14, 2020 02:23 PM IST
Thousands of devotees are expected to throng the hill shrine and its premises to witness the auspicious 'makaravilakku'.
During this season, some young women who came to Sabarimala were not allowed by authorities to trek to the Ayyappa temple.
Amid protests from right wing outfits, Bhumata brigade activist Trupti Desai and some other women in the 10-50 age group were sent back from Kochi.
