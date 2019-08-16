S Jaishankar holds talks with US Deputy Secretary Sullivan
Updated : August 16, 2019 02:43 PM IST
The US team led by Sullivan is in Delhi after a visit to Bhutan where the US official held talks with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and other officials.
In Bhutan, where China is attempting to slowly expand its reach, Sullivan discussed a range of issues, including the importance of protecting and enhancing a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more