Russia, US ambassadors to return to posts; Putin says meeting with Biden 'constructive'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he and US President Joe Biden have agreed to return their ambassadors to their posts in a bid to lower tensions. Putin made the announcement at a news conference following a summit on Wednesday with Biden in Geneva.

The return of ambassadors follows a diplomatic tug-of-war that saw deep cuts in diplomatic personnel.

Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, was recalled from Washington about three months ago after Biden described Putin as a killer. US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan left Moscow almost two months ago after Russia suggested he return to Washington for consultations.

Putin described the tone of the talks with US President Joe Biden as constructive and said there was no hostility during the talks.

Our assessment of many issues differ, but in my view both sides demonstrated the desire to understand each other and looks for ways to get closer, Putin said.