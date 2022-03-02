Russia-Ukraine war LIVE Updates: A 40-mile long Russian military column is approaching Kyiv suggesting a full-scale assault to take control of the Ukrainian capital. This as reports suggest that Russian nuclear submarines have sailed off for drills in the Barents Sea and mobile missile launchers are roaming snow forests in Siberia. Meanwhile, Indian ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardeep Puri, Kiren Rijiju and VK SIigh have left for neighbouring countries of Ukraine to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stuck in Ukraine amidst the raging war in the country. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that an Indian student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv. More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, having previously massed over 100,000 troops close to its borders for drills, while the United States-led Western countries have slapped a 'severe' economic sanctions regime against Moscow. Catch all the live updates surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war here.Catch all the live updates surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war here.
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | BREAKING: EU bans Russian state media Sputnik, RT broadcasting in bloc, EU presidency has said.
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | 'Economic wars quite often turn into real ones': Russian official
Dmitry Medvedev, a deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, responded Tuesday to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire commenting that the European Union would unleash an all-out economic and financial “war” against Russia.
“Today, some French minister has said that they declared an economic war on Russia,” Medvedev, who served as Russia’s placeholder president in 2008-2012 when Putin had to shift into the prime minister’s post because of term limits. “Watch your tongue, gentlemen! And don’t forget that in human history, economic wars quite often turned into real ones.”
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | Russia to retaliate for U.S. expulsion of 12 diplomats at U.N
Russia said on Tuesday it would retaliate over the U.S. expulsion of 12 of its diplomats at the United Nations for alleged spying. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the U.S. action "will not remain without a proper reaction and an answer - not necessarily symmetrical." The United States said on Monday the expelled diplomats were "intelligence operatives" who had been "engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security."
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | Motor racing-Russian, Belarusian drivers allowed to compete in neutral capacity - FIA
Motorsport's governing body FIA on Tuesday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine but said Russian and Belarusian drivers could compete in a neutral capacity, as long as they committed to its principles of peace and political neutrality. The FIA announced the move in a statement following a meeting of its World Motor Sport Council on Tuesday, which also confirmed the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix.
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | Russia holds drills with nuclear subs, land-based missiles
Russian nuclear submarines sailed off for drills in the Barents Sea and mobile missile launchers roamed snow forests Tuesday in Siberia after President Vladimir Putin ordered his nation’s nuclear forces put on high alert over tensions with the West over the invasion of Ukraine, the Associated Press has reported.
The Defence Ministry said that units of the Strategic Missile Forces dispersed Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers in Siberian forests to practice secret deployment.
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | U.S. says expels Russian spy working for United Nations
The United States is expelling a Russia "intelligence operative" who works at the United Nations, said a spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to United Nations on Tuesday. "On February 28, the United States also initiated the process to require the departure of one Russian intelligence operative working at the United Nations who has abused their privileges of residence in the United States," the spokesperson said. The expulsion of the Russian working for the United Nations is in addition to the 12 Russian U.N. diplomats whom Washington has also ordered to leave the country over national security concerns. (Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | Euro drops to lowest since June 2020 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine moves forward
The euro hit its lowest against the U.S. dollar since June 2020 on Tuesday and the Russian rouble was down in volatile trading as Russia's invasion into Ukraine intensified and oil prices surged.
The U.S. dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, jumped and was last up 0.8%. (Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates | Putin bans cash exports from Russia exceeding $10,000 in value: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree banning cash exports of foreign currency from Russia exceeding $10,000 in value with effect from March 2, the Kremlin said in a statement.