Russia-Ukraine conflict: Timeline of events leading to recent crisis

The United States has warned again that Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment now amid the rising tensions between the two neighbouring nations. The US has pledged to defend ‘every inch’ of NATO territory in case of an attack by Russia on Ukraine. As of now, all doors to a diplomatic resolution are open.

Moscow, however, has called the warnings ‘Western hysteria’ denying any plans of an invasion.

In the light of the escalating crisis, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Kyiv on February 14 and Moscow on February 15. The German Chancellor has also reiterated that the western allies would immediately impose sanctions on Russia if an attack takes place.

Currently, Russia has placed over 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine and the world fears an imminent danger of a war. The conflict, however, seems to stem from a deeper issue and goes long back in time.

Here is a brief timeline of the important developments that led to the current crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

2008:

Ukraine initiated ties with NATO and announced it will join the group one day. Russia immediately expressed concerns and deemed it unacceptable.

2010: Viktor Yanukovych becomes President of Ukraine and strikes a gas pricing deal with Russia in exchange of leasing a naval base in the Black Sea Port of Ukraine.

2013: Yanukovich suspends talks with European Union and reaffirms ties with Russia, triggering mass protests.

2014: In February, the protests turn violent, Yanukovich’s government is overthrown. In March, Russia annexes Crimea after a referendum.

2014: Ukrainian military reports intense movement of Russian troops into Eastern Ukraine

2015: The Washington Post reported presence of 'elite units' of the Russian army in Ukraine.

2017: Ukraine and the EU sign an agreement for opening markets for free trade of goods and services, along with visa-free travel for Ukrainians across EU nations.

2018: Russia completes construction of a bridge over the Kerch Strait. This obstructs the waterways to Ukraine.

2021: Satellite images show a growing build-up of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border.

2021: US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold telephonic conversation for two hours.

2021: Russia demands Ukraine be not admitted to deny NATO membership to Ukraine. US President assures Ukrainian President Zelensky that they will 'respond decisively' if Russia attempts to invade.