#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Business

Russia says US may be aiming to quit nuclear test ban treaty

Updated : July 30, 2019 05:37 PM IST

The United States has signed but not ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), although it has observed a unilateral moratorium on nuclear testing which the US. President Donald Trump's administration has said will continue.
Russia says US may be aiming to quit nuclear test ban treaty
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tech Mahindra Q1 profit rises 6.8% to Rs 959 crore

Tech Mahindra Q1 profit rises 6.8% to Rs 959 crore

Axis Bank Q1 net profit grows 95% YoY to Rs 1,370 crore; misses estimates

Axis Bank Q1 net profit grows 95% YoY to Rs 1,370 crore; misses estimates

United Bank of India posts Rs 105 crore profit in Q1 as NPAs decline

United Bank of India posts Rs 105 crore profit in Q1 as NPAs decline

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV