Russia respects India's position on Kashmir, says senior diplomat

Days after US President Donald Trump claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir dispute and he was ready to do it, a senior Russian diplomat said Russia respects India's position on Kashmir.

Speaking to CNBC TV18, Roman Babushkin said, "Kashmir is a bilateral issue which should be solved by mutually acceptable agreements like Shimla agreement. While we would want a dialogue between both countries it should be through mutually acceptable agreements. We respect India’s position on Kashmir."

US president's statement has led the opposition parties to demand an explanation from the PM. The government has already told parliament that such a request was never made to the US president.

Speaking about the impact of US sanctions on Russia, Babushkin said, "Seventy years of India-Russia relations are too strong to be disrupted by US sanctions." He said experts from India and Russia are working out mechanisms for further military sales.

Babushkin explained that both sides are having crucial discussions in the oil and gas sector and there may be new agreements at the next India-Russia bilateral summit.

The Russian diplomat, who was addressing a joint press conference on the agenda for the BRICS foreign ministers meeting along with diplomats from China and Brazil, said that there would be discussions on the economic uncertainty arising out of unilateral sanctions, double standards and hidden political agendas. He emphasised that the BRICS structure was not aimed at countering the West and is a grouping that respects everyone's interest.