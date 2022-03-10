Rupnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rupnagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Rupnagar is an assembly constituency in the Rupnagar district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Rupnagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Rupnagar was won by Amarjit Singh Sandoa of the AAP. He defeated INC's Brinder Singh Dhillon.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Amarjit Singh Sandoa garnered 58,994 votes, securing 45.35 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 23,707 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 18.22 percent.

The total number of voters in the Rupnagar constituency stands at 1,83,115 with 88,136 male voters and 94,972 female voters.