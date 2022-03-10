Rudrapur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rudrapur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Rudrapur is an assembly constituency in the Deoria district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Rudrapur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bansgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Rudrapur was won by Jai Prakash Nishad of the BJP. He defeated INC's Akhilesh Pratap Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Akhilesh Pratap Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Jai Prakash Nishad garnered 77754 votes, securing 47.31 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 26789 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 16.3 percent.

The total number of voters in the Rudrapur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Rudrapur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.