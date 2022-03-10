Rudraprayag Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rudraprayag Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Rudraprayag is an assembly constituency in the Rudraprayag district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Rudraprayag legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Rudraprayag was won by Bharat Singh of the BJP. He defeated INC's Laxmi Singh Rana.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Harak Singh Rawat.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Bharat Singh garnered 29,333 votes, securing 50.42 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 14,632 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 25.15 percent.

The total number of voters in the Rudraprayag constituency stands at 1,03,675 with 51,607 male voters and 52,068 female voters.