Rudhauli Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check Rudhauli Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Rudhauli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Rudhauli constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Rudhauli is an assembly constituency in the Basti district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .
The Rudhauli legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Basti Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Rudhauli was won by Sanjay Pratap Jaiswal of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Rajendra Prasad Chaudhary.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Sanjay Pratap Jaiswal.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Sanjay Pratap Jaiswal garnered 90228 votes, securing 40.53 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 21805 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.8 percent.
