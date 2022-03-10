Rudauli Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rudauli Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Rudauli is an assembly constituency in the Ayodhya district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Rudauli legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Rudauli was won by Ram Chandra Yadav of the BJP.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Ram Chandra Yadav.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ram Chandra Yadav garnered 90311 votes, securing 21.48 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 31259 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.44 percent.

The Rudauli constituency has voters.

The Rudauli constituency has a literacy level.