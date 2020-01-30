Economy
RSS wing urges PM Narendra Modi against merger of 3 public general insurance companies
Updated : January 30, 2020 08:43 PM IST
SJM co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said on Thursday that if the government followed its plan, it would unsettle four key government insurance schemes.
The three public companies are Oriental Insurance Co Ltd and United Insurance Co Ltd and National Insurance Co Ltd.
Advising against the merger, the Sangh affiliate suggested reviewing the efficiency of staff, eliminating vested interest in payment of commissions for generating business, among other measures.
