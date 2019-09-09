Business
RSS says reservation should continue till beneficiaries feel it is required
Updated : September 09, 2019 04:37 PM IST
RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale added that the organisation strongly feels that temples, cremation grounds and water reservoirs should be open for all and not restricted to any specific caste.Â
Asked whether the RSS feels reservation should not continue indefinitely, Hosabale said it is for the beneficiaries of the system to decide.
