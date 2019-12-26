RSS regards 130 crore population of India as Hindu society, says Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said the Sangh regards the 130 crore population of India as Hindu society, irrespective of their religion and culture.

"Entire society is ours and the Sangh aims to build such a united society," he said.

"The son of mother India, whether he may speak any language, from any region, follow any form of worship or not believing in worship of any, is a Hindu...In this regard, for Sangh all the 130 crore people of India is Hindu society," he said.

Bhagwat said RSS accepts one and all, thinks good of them and desired to take them to a higher level for betterment.

He was speaking at a public meeting organised as part of the three-day Vijaya Sankalpa Sibiram of RSS members from Telangana.

We are not searching for unity in diversity. We are searching the unity from which the diversity came and there are different ways to achieve unity," he said.

Bhagwat said the country is Hindutvavadi by tradition.

He said eminent freedom fighter Rabindranath Tagore, in his 'Swadeshi Samaj', wrote that despite some inherent contradictions between Hindus and Muslims, Hindu society was capable of finding solutions in a Hindu way to unite the nation.