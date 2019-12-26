Politics
RSS regards 130 crore population of India as Hindu society, says Mohan Bhagwat
Updated : December 26, 2019 08:05 AM IST
When Sangh says Hindu, it includes those who believe India is their motherland, love India, its people, water, land, animals and forests, he said.
Bhagwat said RSS accepts one and all, thinks good of them and desired to take them to a higher level for betterment.
Bhagwat said the country is Hindutvavadi by tradition.
