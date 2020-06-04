RSS' labour wing Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh announces dharna on June 10 to protest privatization

Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has announced plans of a nationwide agitation on June 10 under the banner “Save Public Sector, Save India”. The agitation will comprise of "day-long dharnas at unit level , protest meetings, and campaigns, etc. at the unit level."

BMS is the labour wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organisation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The trade union organisation held a meeting on June 2-3 to discuss the plan of action against the process of privatization of public sector enterprises. The plans to put public units up for sale were announced by the union government as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package which was outlined by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month.

"It is being observed from past few decisions of the Government that it is trying to push and impose its unjust decisions on the workers of the country. The BMS is committed to fight until it stops the government from taking the anti-public sector and anti-worker decisions," said Vrijesh Upadhyay, the BMS' general secretary in a press release.

He pointed out that previously the government tried to make a strategic move in the name of selling loss-making units. Now the government is forced to move to their main motive of selling highly profitable sectors like Maharatnas" and "Navratnas."

"The advisors to the Government are the dearth of ideas [sic] to generate revenue, hence the only way out they provide to the Government is 'Corporatize and Privatize'. Such predatory advisors are working against the interest of the nation and are keen to keep real experts away from the Government even in times of difficulties.