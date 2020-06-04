Politics
RSS' labour wing Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh announces dharna on June 10 to protest privatization
Updated : June 04, 2020 02:52 PM IST
Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has announced plans of a nationwide agitation on June 10 under the banner “Save Public Sector, Save India”. The agitation will comprise of "day-long dharnas at unit level , protest meetings, and campaigns, etc. at the unit level."
The plans to put public units up for sale were announced by the union government as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package which was outlined by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month.
BMS is the labour wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organisation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).