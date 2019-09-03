Business
RSS' economic wing urges PM Modi to reconsider Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation award
Updated : September 03, 2019 08:36 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reconsider the award to be given to him by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), as it faces "severe allegations" and does business in the "guise of philanthropy", the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) economic wing Swadeshi Jagran Manch said.
Modi will be awarded by the foundation for the Swachh Bharat campaign this month during his visit to the United States.
Stating that there are "severe allegations" against BMGF of conducting illegal and unethical medical trials to foster their business, Swadeshi Jagran Manch's (SJM) co-convener Ashwani Mahajan requested the prime minister to reconsider the award.
