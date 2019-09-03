Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Business

RSS' economic wing urges PM Modi to reconsider Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation award

Updated : September 03, 2019 08:36 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reconsider the award to be given to him by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), as it faces "severe allegations" and does business in the "guise of philanthropy", the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) economic wing Swadeshi Jagran Manch said.
Modi will be awarded by the foundation for the Swachh Bharat campaign this month during his visit to the United States.
Stating that there are "severe allegations" against BMGF of conducting illegal and unethical medical trials to foster their business, Swadeshi Jagran Manch's (SJM) co-convener Ashwani Mahajan requested the prime minister to reconsider the award.
RSS' economic wing urges PM Modi to reconsider Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation award
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan

China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan

Core sectors growth slows to 2.1% in July

Core sectors growth slows to 2.1% in July

GDP growth hits 6-year low in Q1: No respite in sight this fiscal, say economists

GDP growth hits 6-year low in Q1: No respite in sight this fiscal, say economists

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV