Business

RSS' economic wing urges PM Modi to reconsider Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation award

Updated : September 03, 2019 08:36 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reconsider the award to be given to him by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), as it faces "severe allegations" and does business in the "guise of philanthropy", the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) economic wing Swadeshi Jagran Manch said.

Modi will be awarded by the foundation for the Swachh Bharat campaign this month during his visit to the United States.