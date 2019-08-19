RSS' economic wing sees Chinese telecom firms as security risk for India
Updated : August 19, 2019 10:39 AM IST
The economic wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been campaigning to keep Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies out of India.
But now it is extending the campaign to other Chinese telecom equipment makers.
