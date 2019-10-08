Politics
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Dussehra speech shortly, HCL chief Shiv Nadar chief guest at the event
Updated : October 08, 2019 09:34 AM IST
Dussehra holds a special importance for sarsanghchalaks as the RSS was founded on this day in 1925.
The RSS has also come up with its own Internet-based radio channel to broadcast Bhagwat's speech at the event.
HCL founder Shiv Nadar is the chief guest for this year's event.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more