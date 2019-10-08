RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Dussehra speech shortly, HCL chief Shiv Nadar chief guest at the event

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday will address the swayamsevaks at Nagpur's Reshimbagh ground and give out a message to the cadre of the organisation and its affiliates.

Earlier, Bhagwat performed 'shastra puja' at the annual Vijayadashmi festival in the city.

He was seen giving a thumbs up while the RSS band performed after drill exercises by swayamsevaks.



Maharashtra: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari & General (retd.) VK Singh at an event organised by RSS in Nagpur on the occasion of #VijayaDashami. HCL founder Shiv Nadar is the chief guest at the event. pic.twitter.com/52NuwAkTC4

Dussehra holds a special importance for sarsanghchalaks as the RSS was founded on this day in 1925.

HCL founder Shiv Nadar is the chief guest for this year's event.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gen V K Singh (retd) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among the others present at the event.

Earlier in September, Bhagwat met a slew of correspondents from the foreign media in an outreach event where he portrayed a picture of the Sangh as one whose primary role is "nation building".