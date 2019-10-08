Politics
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Dussehra speech: Don't use 'lynching' to defame India
Updated : October 08, 2019 01:24 PM IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was addressing the Vijayadashmi function of the RSS at Reshimbagh ground in Maharashtra's Nagpur city.
Bhagwat urged citizens to create harmony, and that everyone should live within confines of law.
HCL founder Shiv Nadar was the chief guest for this year's event.
