RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Dussehra speech: Don't use 'lynching' to defame India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said lynching is a "western construct" and should not be used in the Indian context to defame the country.

Addressing the Vijayadashmi function of the RSS at Reshimbagh ground in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, he said the word 'lynching' does not originate from Indian ethos but comes from a separate religious text, and such terms should not be imposed on Indians.

Voicing his displeasure over several incidents of mob violence in the country, he said, "Lynching is not the word from Indian ethos, its origin is from a story in a separate religious text. We Indians trust in brotherhood. Don't impose such terms on Indians."

"Lynching itself is a western construct and one shouldn't use it in the Indian context to defame the country," he said.

Bhagwat urged citizens to create harmony, and that everyone should live within confines of law.

“It must be accepted that these tendencies of violence have somehow or the other crossed the limits of the law and order and wreaked havoc by eroding the mutual relations in the society. Neither this tendency is the tradition of our country nor does it fit in the spirit of the Constitution… The Sangh has never supported the people who were involved in such incidents and it stands against each and every such incident. Swayamsevaks are working in this direction so that such incidents do not take place,” he said.

In the morning, Bhagwat performed 'shastra puja' at the Sangh's annual Vijayadashmi event in Nagpur.

HCL founder Shiv Nadar was the chief guest for this year's event.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gen V K Singh (retd) and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis were among those present at the event.