From targeted terror killings to concerns over Bitcoin, OTT platforms; Key points from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Dussehra speech

By CNBCTV18.com
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said terrorists were resorting to targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir to instill fear. Addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, Bhagwat said military preparedness on borders needs to be increased. He also expressed concern over Bitcoin and OTT platforms and asked the government to take efforts to regulate these things.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said terrorists were resorting to targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir to instill fear. Addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, Bhagwat said military preparedness on borders needs to be increased. He also expressed concern over Bitcoin and OTT platforms and asked the government to take efforts to regulate these things.
"Terrorists are resorting to targeted violence in Jammu and Kashmir to instill fear," he said. On October 12, five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in an encounter in Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in the Surankote area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. On August 19, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri district.
Bhagwat said societal consciousness is still skewed with caste-based sentiments and the RSS is working to address it.
