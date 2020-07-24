  • SENSEX
RSS affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh to observe 'Sarkar Jagao Saptah' to protest against policies

Updated : July 24, 2020 12:16 PM IST

RSS-affiliated labour union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has announced it will hold a countrywide demonstration, 'Sarkar Jagao Saptah', from July 24 to 30
During this week, the union would press the government to ensure wages and jobs for workers during lockdown.
BMS activists will contact grassroots level workers/employees of each sector and educate them about the central as well as state governments’ latest policies and their severe impact on labour.
