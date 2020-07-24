Politics RSS affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh to observe 'Sarkar Jagao Saptah' to protest against policies Updated : July 24, 2020 12:16 PM IST RSS-affiliated labour union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has announced it will hold a countrywide demonstration, 'Sarkar Jagao Saptah', from July 24 to 30 During this week, the union would press the government to ensure wages and jobs for workers during lockdown. BMS activists will contact grassroots level workers/employees of each sector and educate them about the central as well as state governments’ latest policies and their severe impact on labour. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply