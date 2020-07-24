RSS affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh to observe 'Sarkar Jagao Saptah' to protest against policies

RSS-affiliated labour union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has announced it will hold a countrywide demonstration, 'Sarkar Jagao Saptah', from July 24 to 30, on national, state, local and industry-wide demands.

During this one week, the union would press the government to ensure wages and jobs for workers during the lockdown, a national register for migrant workers, withdrawal of orders by states to increase working hours from 8 hours a day to 12 hours and to immediately stop the privatisation in railways and defence.

"As a part of “Sarkar Jagao Saptah”, BMS activists will contact grassroots level workers/employees of each sector and educate them about the central as well as state governments’ latest policies and their severe impact on labour," the union said in a statement.

"It will also expose the anti-workers ordinances brought by 4 state governments and increasing of working hours from 8 to 12 hours by 12 state governments," it added.

The schedule of demonstrations in various sectors will be held on these dates:

1. July 24- Scheme Workers [ASHA, Anganwadi, Midday meal workers, NHM Workers, 108 Ambulance workers etc.]

2. July 25- Power Sector and Transport Sectors [Private & Public Transport]

3. July 26- Private Sector [Cement, Engineering, Jute, Textiles, Sugar, Distilleries, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Representatives & Industrial estates]

4. July 27-Government Sector [Railways, Postal, Defence, Central Govt. establishments, Local bodies, State Govt. employees]

5. July 28- Financial Sector [Banking & Insurance Employees]

6. July 29- Unorganized Sector [Beedi, Plantations, Forest workers, Fish workers, Loading & Unloading workers, Construction workers, Tailoring workers, Domestic workers Street Vendors, Agriculture labour]

7. July 30- Public Sector [All PSU units like BHEL, NTPC etc., Coal, Non-Coal, Mining, Steel and Maritime Employees.]

On July 24, President Ram Nath Kovind had rejected ordinances proposed by Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to suspend a majority of labour laws.