The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won both the Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat that went for bypolls on February 22. BJP's Dineshchamdra Jemalbhai Ananvadiya and Rambhai Harjibhai Mokariya won the seats for the Upper House from Gujarat unopposed.

While Anavadiya, a long-time BJP leader from Banaskantha, had served as director of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation between 2014-17, Mokariya is the owner of a courier firm and has been with the party for almost 40 years.

The seats had fallen vacant following the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and BJP's Abhay Ganpatray Bhardwaj, who died of COVID-19 on December 1. Gujarat sends 11 MPs to Rajya Sabha and with today's result, eight are from BJP and three from the Congress.

Patel was elected to the Rajya Sabha until August 2023, and Bhardwaj until June 2026.