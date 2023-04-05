Breaking News
US stocks dip, yields drop on latest signs of slowing economy
Rs 70 crore worth freebies to lure voters seized in poll-bound Karnataka
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 5, 2023 6:31:36 PM IST (Published)

Freebies such as liquor, cash and other items worth Rs 70 crore used to lure voters have been seized in poll-bound Karnataka, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Ever since the poll body announced the Karnataka assembly elections on March 29, the model code of conduct has come into effect in the state.
The seizures include cash (Rs 22.75 crore), liquor (Rs 24.45 crore) and freebies (Rs 12 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said in a press release.
As many as 526 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures. ”…..the worth of total seizure which includes cash, material, liquor, drug etc total to Rs 69,36,17,467,” it said.
It was noted that the seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled to about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to March 27 period).
(With agency inputs)
Also read: 
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to seek reelection from Shiggaon
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
X