Economy
Rs 2,000 notes can be demonetized without disruption, says former DEA secretary SC Garg
Updated : November 08, 2019 12:43 PM IST
The Rs 2,000 notes were circulated by RBI in November, 2016 after demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.
Former department of economic affairs (DEA) secretary SC Garg claimed that the Rs 2,000 notes may not have been in circulation much now as they have been hoarded by people.
Announcing the note ban, the government had said that the move would contain black money and eliminate the menace of fake currency.
