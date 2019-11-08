#YesBank#TelecomWar
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Economy

Rs 2,000 notes can be demonetized without disruption, says former DEA secretary SC Garg

Updated : November 08, 2019 12:43 PM IST

The Rs 2,000 notes were circulated by RBI in November, 2016 after demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.
Former department of economic affairs (DEA) secretary SC Garg claimed that the Rs 2,000 notes may not have been in circulation much now as they have been hoarded by people.
Announcing the note ban, the government had said that the move would contain black money and eliminate the menace of fake currency.
Rs 2,000 notes can be demonetized without disruption, says former DEA secretary SC Garg
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit at Rs 1,065 crore, misses estimates

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit at Rs 1,065 crore, misses estimates

Possible to sustain divestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore per annum for the next decade, says Nirmal Bang

Possible to sustain divestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore per annum for the next decade, says Nirmal Bang

Mudra loan beneficiaries have created over 1 crore jobs, says report

Mudra loan beneficiaries have created over 1 crore jobs, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV